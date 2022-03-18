YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing will be July 14 for an East Side man who pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal firearms charge.

Willie Daniel Jr., 26, of Plaza View Court, entered a plea of guilty before U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The charge stems from a June 16 traffic stop by Youngstown police.

Reports said Daniel was a passenger in a car pulled North Garland and Grandview avenues on the east side for excessive window tint. The driver of the car had a valid concealed carry permit and gave police two handguns, including one that had a drum magazine, reports said.

When Daniel was asked to get out of the car because a police dog was on the way, reports said there was a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun next to him and a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine underneath him.

Reports said when Daniel was searched, police found two bags of fentanyl on him.

In 2015, Daniel was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of attempted murder and aggravated robbery for an incident in 2012. That conviction bars him from having a firearm.

Daniel’s attorneys had filed a suppression motion in January but the motion was withdrawn in March.

Additional charges of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl were dropped in exchange for Daniels’ plea.