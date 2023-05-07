YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Both the men’s and women’s track and field programs for Youngstown State successfully defender their Horizon League Championships over the weekend.

The men’s team cruised to its fourth consecutive Horizon League title with a total of 252 team points, while the women outlasted Milwaukee 203.25-189.25 to claim their ninth straight championship.

Youngstown East product Jahniya Bowers once again dominated the meet, winning both the 100 (11.53) and 200 meter dash (23.84) for her second career crown in both event outdoors.

“It’s always good to be home, the environment, the love is here, the people are here — so it’s just a blessing,” Bowers said. “I mean, since I’m from here with the home crowd, obviously the pressure is on, but for the most part I know I’ve been working hard so it’s good to see, everyone and get first place.”

Bowers also was apart of the Horizon League record-setting 4×100 relay team, that featured another former East standout, Kyndia Matlock, who took home third in the 100 and second place in the 200.

The men’s side had Valley representatives make their mark too, as two-time state champion at Crestview, Dominic Perry, earned his third consecutive Horizon League championship in the shot put.

“It’s nice to just see a lot of other guys hard work paying off, too, we always push each other to do our best,” Perry said. “There’s a lot of local guys going through the throwing team, so we take pride in being local, so it feels good.”

Perry was joined on the podium by two other local Penguins: McDonald grad’s Ryan Henry (second place) and Zach Gray (third place).

Another meet highlight for the Penguins was Morgan Cole sweeping the 5k and 10k for a second consecutive year after another first place finish Sunday.