EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday in East Palestine model train enthusiasts showed off some of their favorite models.

The Second Annual Holiday Large Scale Train Display featured nearly 1,000 feet of track. They haven’t been able to have the event since before the start of COVID.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the First Church of Christ Gymnasium, kids and families would watch the trains. Organizers said children are usually mesmerized when they see the trains.

“When my daughter was younger, I would set this train up around a tree and she would get her favorite stuffed animal and blanket and lay right beside the train and she would fall asleep. I mean, kids love it. Today we had families here that their kids just sat and watched them for probably half an hour, 45 minutes,” said Holiday Large Scale Train Display director David Peters.

They plan to have the Large Scale Train Display again next year.