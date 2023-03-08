EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- A group of lawyers and other experts have teamed up with Erin Brockovich to create a team.

They says the goal is to bring East Palestine justice.

On Wednesday, the group is hosting a town hall in both Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The first stop is in Columbiana. It is 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Main Street Theater. The Pennsylvania meeting will follow, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. this evening. It will be at Blackhawk High School in Beaver Falls.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide residents information on their legal rights. Trial attorney Mikal Hall is the main presenter at both meetings Wednesday.

You will need to register for the meetings if you plan on attending. The registration link is on the East Palestine Justice website.

The team is hosting its third and fourth community meetings. Wednesday is the first time the group is headed to the impacted Pennsylvania community.