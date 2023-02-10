EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – For years, students in East Palestine have had the chance to spend time at the YMCA’s Camp Fitch on Lake Erie.

When the directors of the camp learned of the problems facing East Palestine families following the derailment, they wanted to find a way to cover the costs for the students, especially those whose families couldn’t afford it. That’s when an anonymous board member put up the $8,200 to pay for 60 middle schoolers to go to camp in April.

“East Palestine has been one of our partners for decades bring their kids up here, learning perseverance and resilience and this outdoor educational experiential learning has been part of the curriculum for years,” said Camp Fitch Supervisor Brandy Duda. “When our communities need help, it takes one of us to say, ‘Let’s join together and support our community.'”

Duda said proceeds from the camp’s annual Polar Bear Plunge on Lake Erie next month will also go toward helping the students and families affected by last Friday’s derailment.