EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — The East Palestine City School District has announced that students in the village won’t have school this Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump is coming to East Palestine on Wednesday, though his exact plans have yet to be announced.

The decision was made so that heightened security measures can be put in place — including street closures that would affect students’ commute to and from school — without disrupting normal school operations.

“We understand that this closure may cause inconvenience for many of our families, but the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority,” East Palestine Superintendent Chris Neifer said in a statement.

The district will still be open and available Wednesday for any questions or concerns. School will resume as normal on Thursday.

“It is important to note that this is a unique circumstance, and we do not anticipate future closures of this nature,” Neifer said.