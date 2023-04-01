EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — For the second week, concerned residents took to the village’s streets to peacefully express their concerns regarding the Feb. 3 train derailment.

Residents of East Palestine and surrounding communities gathered in the village to hold a peaceful protest. Their goal was to hold not just Norfolk Southern accountable for the derailment, but also the EPA, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and area lawmakers.

Rogers resident Phil Hartman says his concern is for the younger generations.

“Well, like one of the signs say, ‘Kids’ lives matter.’ Generationally, these are the ones that are going to be affected by this,” Hartman said. “We just don’t know how long the effects are going to last.”

Hartman said he’s also concerned as to whether or not soil in nearby communities like Negley and Rogers would be affected in the future.