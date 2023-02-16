EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Owners of The Enchanted Salon in East Palestine admit business has been off this week since they re-opened Monday, and they say they’ve been asking the same questions as their customers.

“We want to know, is the water safe? Our clients are asking us, ‘Is the water safe?’ ‘Can I come in there and have my hair done?'” says Jacque Leaf, co-owner of the salon.

Customer Sharon McDanel came in thinking her brief exposure is much less than what others face.

“I’m worried about that — people that stay in town and their children in the long run — so that would scare me more,” she says.

But the ladies say they’re upset with stories the railroad laid new track over contaminated soil to get the line open sooner — calling it a “Band-Aid” approach.

“I think it’s horrible. I think they need to rip it all out and do the proper thing and take all of that toxic soil out of there,” says Toma Rhodes.

Young people in town have been at a loss for information just like everyone else, saying the last place now they’re trusting for information is social media.

“You shouldn’t listen to Facebook. I think you should watch the news and educate yourself,” says Leila Martin. “I don’t really think that [it’s] people’s rumors you should be listening to.”

Martin and Alexus Robb grew up in East Palestine. As they and their classmates try to learn more about what’s happening — as well as get their lives back to something close to normal again — they realize this month’s train wreck has put their community on the map.

“Instead of ‘south of Youngstown,’ we’re going to be East Palestine … like, ‘the train derailment town,'” says Robb. “But I’m proud of our community for coming together.”