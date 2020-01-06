East Palestine PD: Woman’s missing dog found dead, beheaded in backyard

A woman told police Friday night that her beagle, "Trouble," went missing while in her backyard

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WYTV) – East Palestine police are investigating after a reported animal cruelty case over the weekend.

A woman told police Friday night that her beagle, “Trouble,” went missing while in her backyard on the 100 block of E. North Ave.

On Sunday, the woman’s son called police, stating that someone killed the dog, cut off its head and left it in the backyard.

If the public knows anything about the case or saw something suspicious Friday between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., or Sunday between 1:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., contact East Palestine police at 330-426-4341.