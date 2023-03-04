EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine’s water management superintendent assures the testing is going well, that there still are no reports of contamination in municipal water.

Superintendent Scott Wolf says they have continued testing the municipal water weekly.

While testing the water is something that has always been done, Wolf adds that there have been additional measures added.

Primarily adding testing for chemicals including volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds. He urges the community to continue trusting experts with these findings.

“I work with the EPA in my field and I do nothing but trust them. So, I have no reason for any distrust and I want people to try to get back to just living a normal life. I know it’s hard, but I trust the science,” said Wolf.

This weekly testing will go on until further notice.