EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Those at Norfolk Southern have said they will finish the cleanup phase in the first part of next year. Wednesday, a conversation started on the next phase of recovery.

“The community is really ready to take all that energy that’s in the village of East Palestine and apply it to a positive future here,” said Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw.

Village, county, state and federal leaders began talking about an economic development plan. The goal was to start thinking of some themes for an approach to move forward after the February train derailment.

“With the different state partners and Norfolk Southern helping us, I think we’re going to turn into a vibrant community again,” said East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway.

Downtown is walkable, but many people are fearful of taking a trip to East Palestine. Those businesses welcome a plan to encourage people to come back, look around and buy something.

“It’s very important. A lot of the businesses are struggling so far, we lost four businesses in town, and we hope not to lose anymore,” Conaway said.

Norfolk Southern will help facilitate this development plan. It’s already moved 175,000 tons of soil and 39 million gallons of water off site. The railroad has also committed over $100 million for community recovery.

“Now what I talked about is, I’m really proud of the progress that we’ve all made together so far over the last 10 months. And I know that there’s a lot more work… to do. Norfolk Southern is in this thing for the long haul,” Shaw said.

Thursday was just a first step. No plan has been put together. It was just an initial meeting to encourage ideas. There will be another meeting before March next year which will involve more businesses.