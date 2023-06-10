EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Way of Northern Columbiana County along with its community partners are hosting the “Road2Recovery” Saturday morning.

The Hometown walk and 5k will benefit the East Palestine community today and in the future.

Organizers say for today, they want the event to help highlight the businesses in East Palestine, which took a hit from the train derailment.

The money raised from the event will go right back to the kids that live in the village.

“Coming out of Covid and then jumping into something like this where so many people didn’t want to come in the town. We can’t imagine the anxieties and stressors that our kids are going through to try to deal with this, because now this is what normal is to them, and we never had to deal with it before,” said Matthew Werner, from Compco Industries.

So far, Werner says they have raised over $140,000 through community donations and sponsorships.

If you want to participate, you cannot register online anymore. Registration will start at 7:30 Saturday morning only at the high school track.

There will also be items up for auction, including signed Steelers memorabilia and two tickets to ride in the Goodyear Blimp.

The “Road2Recovery” event and its cause has gotten the attention from some sports celebrities too.

The Cleveland Caveliers are hosting a basketball clinic later in the morning following the race. Plus, Steelers Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis is making an appearance at the starting line.

Organizers are very excited to have big names helping out their small village.

“At the end of the day, the United Way, all of our sponsors, all the people that helped us put this together. This is going to be something that they wanted to help and man, they’re going to be successful. You know, we’ve had we’ve had a lot of money come in. The kids are going to really have a lot to show out of this,” said Werner.

Werner says it has been a rollercoaster of emotions getting the entire event ready. One of the men responsible for making the awards for the race tragically died at Mill Creek Park during the golf outing a couple weekends back. Brian Constantini will be honored at the event.

There will be plenty to do and see Saturday.