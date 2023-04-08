EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Palestine community is still in recovery following the February train derailment.

The village Chamber of Commerce is supporting area businesses that took a hit. Now, they want you to spend the day supporting local businesses in a Spring Fling event.

Since the derailment, business owners, community members and others have expressed the need to continue supporting local shops in town.

The spring fling invites everyone to head to the village and visit plenty of locations.

The incentive? Tickets for prizes.

The chamber will be collecting tickets you pick up from a list of businesses participating. The tickets must be turned in by 4 p.m. at the Spring Fling headquarters at the Municipal building on Market street.

It goes from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Here is a list of shops participating in the Spring Fling:

1820 House Candle Co. 135 North Market Street – 10% off all signature line fragrances**

Brittain Motors, Inc. 57 East Martin Street**

Buck Berry Farms Mercantile 24 South Forbes Street**

Bulldog Custom Tattooing 1014 North Market Street**

Corner Store 110 North Market Street – 20% off spring items**

Clip-N-Claws Grooming 96 North Market Street

CuttinLoose Hair Shop 77 East Taggart Street – Free cookie and beverage**

Dollar General 113 North Market Street

Doyles Fresh Meat & Deli 171 East Taggart Street**

East Palestine Liquor Stop 40 East Taggart Street**

Eighth & Moon Photography 43 North Market Street**

Elwonger Florist 1117 North Market Street

Enchanted Salon, LLC 38 East Main Street – Bunny on porch handing out eggs with discounts and candy. Cupcakes and cookies inside with refreshments**

Family Dollar 125 East Taggart Street

Flags and Specialties 167 East Taggart Street

Flowers Straight from the Heart 99 North Market Street**

Fullers True Value Hardware 160 North Market Street – Buy 1 key, get 1 key free**

Kays Kuttin Korral 65 North Market Street**

Mamas Attic 147 North Market Street**

Manettas Furniture and Dcor 77 North Market Street – Easter Egg Hunt Party 10-5**

McKims Honeyvine & Winery 735 East Taggart Street**

NeNes Collectibles & Gifts 39 North Market Street – Basket giveaway**

Ohio Valley Sparkle Markets 112 South Market Street**

Rite Aid 25 West Main Street

Runnions Originals 49995 State Route 14**

Skilz 678 East Taggart Street Styles by Kenneth 68 West Main Street

Sutherins Greenhouse 2113 State Route 170

T&M Hardware & Rental 193 East Taggart Street**

The Dunes Tanning Salon 92 East Taggart Street

The Shaggy Dog 9 to 2 35 North Market Street**

The Way Station 10 – 3 109 West Rebecca Street – Half off the entire store**

Village Escapes 12 East Main Street, Suite 16

Here is a list of restaurants participating in the Spring Fling from 9 to 11 a.m.

Pancake and Sausage Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and Chinese Auction held at the Community Center at the Park. Bunny bags filled with treats to be given out to the first 100 children. Sponsored by the East Palestine Rotary Club.

China Caf 90 North Market Street

Cozzas Pizza 57 South Walnut Street

Dairy Mill 225 West Main Street

Dairy Queen 262 South Market Street

Dogs On The Run 15 South Market Street

Eagles 320 East Taggart Street

Gorbys 368 North Market Street

Ianazones Pizza 49 East Taggart Street

McDonald`s 60 South Market Street

Pizza Hut 239 North Market Street

Pizza Joes 96 East Taggart Street

Sprinklz on Top, LLC 78 North Market Street – Kids can decorate their own cookie**

Subway 179 East Taggart Street

The Original Roadhouse 333 West Main Street

Locations with asterisks are participating in the tickets for prizes give away.