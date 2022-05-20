EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The village of East Palestine has a new addition to its community.

It’s in the form of a sensory garden that was built in place of a vacant lot.

Friday, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the garden which is behind Huntington Bank on the south side of Taggart Street.

The idea originated from a non-profit organization called Threshold Residential Services which helps those with developmental disabilities. It will serve as an inclusive space for the community to come together to support Threshold residents and make meaningful relationships.

Funding for the garden was all made possible through community supporters who donated nearly $10,000.

“We think it’s going to be wonderful for the community. It’s going to benefit all of the community as well as the individuals that we serve,” said CEO Chris Page. “Make sure they get out there and spend time outside hitting on the senses. You feel a whole lot better after you get outside.”

The space is fully open to the public.

Threshold Residential Services even encourages people to pick vegetables from the garden as they please.