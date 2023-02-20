EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Information is important in East Palestine, and those in the village say misinformation is hurting them.

WKBN has reported twice on the MyID program, which has recently become a topic of online conspiracy theories.

The MyID device is as simple as it looks. It is a modern version of a medical ID bracelet that has been around for years

“There’s no tracking devices inside of these. There’s no way to track anything with it,” said East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick.

The bracelets have no GPS feature, but the conspiracy theorists are running wild, believing people have been tracked since before the train derailment. Drabick said that’s not possible.

“Nobody’s received any devices up until now. We haven’t even distributed them yet,” he said.

The East Palestine Fire Department had 60 people sign up to receive a MyID bracelet, key fob or key ring. They haven’t come in yet.

MyID allows people to supply the medical information they feel necessary to tell first responders in a situation where they can’t relay the information. A first responder just scans a QR code to learn about allergies, medication and emergency contacts.

“You know, instead of us opening up a bracelet and pulling out a little piece of paper that has that information on or trying to read some kind of engraving on a bracelet, we can now scan it so that all that information pops up,” Drabick said.

When the first round of MyID orders come in, they will be distributed. The fire department will continue the program and have additional signups.

The fire chief said conspiracy theorists are trying to ruin what he feels is a great program.

“It’s ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous,” he said. “This program is nothing more than us being able to help the citizens.”

East Palestine had money donated last year to help pay for the bracelets.

MyID even has a program available for pets.