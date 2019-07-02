East Palestine Fire Department announces passing of former chief

Stewart served the department as fire chief from 1973 until his retirement on October 31, 2002

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WYTV) – The East Palestine Fire Department announced the death of former Fire Chief Merle Stewart.

Stewart served the department as fire chief from 1973 until his retirement on October 31, 2002.

On Facebook, the department released the following statement:

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the East Palestine Fire Department grieves the passing of Fire Chief (Retired) Merle Stewart. Chief Stewart answered his final alarm Monday, July 1, 2019. Chief Stewart served the City of East Palestine as Fire Chief from 1973 until his retirement on October 31, 2002. After his retirement Chief Stewart continued to serve the public as a Crossing Guard with the East Palestine Police Department. During his career Chief Stewart helped to mold and shape the Emergency Medical Services for the State of Ohio. He had such a profound impact on the community, department and the fire service as a whole. His contagious smile and love for his community will be sorely missed. We offer our thoughts and condolences to the Stewart Family, his friends and our Brothers and Sisters. Chief Stewart may you rest in peace. We will take it from here. “

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the East Palestine Fire Department grieves the passing of Fire Chief… Posted by East Palestine Fire Department on Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Merle E. Stewart Obit