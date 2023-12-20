EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- A team of experts is ready to continue educating the East Palestine Community.

It’s been more than 10 months since the train derailment and some people are still digging for more answers.

The group known as East Palestine Justice will host not one, but two educational seminars over the next two days. They have a group of lawyers, environmental activists, and medical experts who will discuss updates to their work.

The group says they want to make sure Norfolk Southern is held accountable.

The goal is to update residents still feeling the impacts. Water experts will share information on testing efforts. Litigator Mikal Watts says he will also provide updates on his case against Norfolk Southern.

If you want to attend, here’s when in Ohio there will be a seminar, at the American Legion on Walnut Street here in the village.

The second seminar is Thursday night at The Alpine Room in Enon Valley. Both start at 6 p.m.

You can find more information about the group on their website.