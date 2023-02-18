EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, the East Palestine community came together to show its appreciation for first responders and offer support to residents affected by the Feb. 3 derailment.

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in East Palestine holds its free community meal the third Saturday of every month. This Saturday, the church invited first responders and firefighters to show its appreciation for the departments’ hard work following the derailment.

There were also supplies and toiletries donated for residents to take home.

“Everybody in this community has pulled together, everybody has been so gracious,” says Sonia Early, church chair.

Also across the village, people joined together to give out multiple trucks’ worth of cases and gallons of water.

One truck of volunteers went through 200 cases of water within two hours. They say they’re happy to help in any way they can, and they plan to continue giving out free water to the community.

“People that don’t even stop to get water, they’re just saying, ‘Thank you for being here,'” said Mike, a volunteer. “Words like that just make it all worth it.”

Early says now is the time for fellowship.

“We’ve had people come down and just break down in tears because of the unknown,” Early says. “It is heart wrenching, its touching, but people are so thankful}