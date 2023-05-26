EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a beautiful day for the East Palestine Street Fair on Friday, giving residents a sense of normalcy after the derailment over three months ago.

It started on Wednesday and runs until Saturday. On Friday, the fair will open at 5 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. On Saturday, the fair will have expanded hours, opening at 1 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The secretary of East Palestine’s Chamber of Commerce, Roberta Brittain, was at the fair to help with the event.

“We have games, prizes, food vendors, a lot of rides, a lot of blow-up rides, we have live bands every night and we also have a $5,000 giveaway,” she explained.

With the train derailment months ago, the street fair hopes to bring residents together after the disaster.

“It’s nice to come down. This is a familiar street fair, it’s been in existence for over 100 years so it’s something that we’re familiar with as a small town. People genuinely enjoy it, so they’re always looking forward to it. Like when COVID shut down everything, we couldn’t have our street fair and now that it’s back, they’re happy to see it,” expressed Brittain.

The street fair will be holding a raffle Friday night for a chance to win $500, and another on Saturday with a big payout of $5,000.

For more information, you can visit the East Palestine Chamber of Commerce’s website here.