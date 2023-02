EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — One positive thing coming out of East Palestine is the way the community is coming together.

A group of citizens sent First News a photo of pallets of water bottles they donated today. The group parked on the street and passed out water to anyone who might need it in East Palestine.

They gave out 150 cases of water.

They’re calling themselves the ‘No-Buddies’ as a play on the word ‘nobody.’

They say they hope others might also be inspired to help out if they can.