East Liverpool’s Lou Holtz to be awarded nation’s highest civilian honor Thursday

Former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz stands with his wife Beth at a dedication of his statue at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday Sept. 13, 2008 in South Bend, Ind. (Credit: AP Photo/Joe Raymond).

President Trump is awarding the former Notre Dame football coach with the Presidential Medal of Freedom

(WYTV) – President Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to East Liverpool’s Lou Holtz Thursday.

Holtz will be recognized for his accomplishments as a football coach, philanthropist, author and American patriot.

He grew up in East Liverpool and is also an alumnus of Kent State.

In 1998, he led the University of Notre Dame to a perfect season.

Holtz has received several sports accolades, including being elected to the Upper Ohio Valley Hall of Fame.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor.