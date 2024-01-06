EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – After serving the East Liverpool community for 33 years, Fire Chief William Jones retired Saturday.

The station held a walk-out ceremony with Chief Jones at 7:45 a.m. as he hugged every one of his fellow firefighters after his last 24-hour shift.

Jones, who served as chief for 13 years, said he started on a 24-hour shift and wanted to leave on one.

He spent his last shift working with his son, Lt. Aaron Jones, who’s been with the department since 2012.

“It was very special. I’m not one to be big on pomp and circumstance, but they did a very nice job. We’re just like one big family here,” the senior Jones said.

He said he is looking forward to spending time with his seven grandkids.

But he’ll only be retired for a day. He starts as East Liverpool’s new Service-Safety Director on Monday.

Assistant Chief Antony Cumo will be interim chief until a Civil Service Promotional exam is given.