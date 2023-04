EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from East Liverpool is richer now after winning the lottery with a $50,000 scratch-off ticket.

The winning ticket was from the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, Billion.

The ticket was purchased at Sheetz on St. Clair Avenue.

After taxes, the winner will get $36,000.

Billion is a $50 Scratch-Off with a top prize of $1 million a year for life. As of April 21, 2023, there are four top prizes remaining in the game.