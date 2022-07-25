EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Liverpool woman is facing charges after 56 cats were removed from her Baum Street home on July 6.

Barbara Spicer, 79, faces 4 counts after the animals were found without food or water.

The animals reportedly suffered insect infestation and untreated medical issues. Humane agents reported cat urine running down the walls, as well as cats inside the walls and ceilings of the home.

According to an affidavit, Spicer surrendered ownership of the animals.

Spicer pled not guilty in her arraignment July 22. She is set for pretrial Aug. 4.