EATS LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Children in East Liverpool are wrapping up a special summer camp this week. It focuses on STEM — science, technology, engineering and math.

About 50 kids from first through sixth grade are part of this summer camp of learning.

“This is actually day 21 of a 22-day program that we started back in June, and we’ve been doing a lot of team building, communication, working with our hands,” said 4-H educator with OSU Extension Columbiana County Audrey Dimmerling.

Each day they have new activities.

“Different scientific experiments about density and salt painting,” said Dimmerling.

Kids worked on making bubble machines and learned how to improve their designs.

“They have so many resources that our kids have never been able to do before, like robotics, and they do spheres and all kinds of neat gadgets and things that typically are these kids haven’t got exposure to,” said Director of Communications for East Liverpool Schools Megan Hernandez.

The kids say they had a great time and made new friends.

“The egg drop. So we had to build a can-draw contraption and put an egg in it and drop it from a certain height with a ladder. It was really fun because it took some teamwork,” said sixth grader Cameron Estell.

This is the first time East Liverpool City Schools has partnered with OSU Extension in Columbiana County for their STEM summer camp.

“We wrote for a grant through the Ohio Department of Education and we were provided dollars to do STEM education,” said Dimmerling.

They hope to continue this program in the future.