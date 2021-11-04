East Liverpool school district mourns death of student

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)- East Liverpool City School District is mourning the death of one of its high school students.

In a press release, school Superintendent Jonathan Ludwig announced that Kaden Davis passed away as a result of complications from muscular dystrophy.

Ludwig stated that the district will be under a two-hour delay for students with staff reporting at regular time Thursday, November 4.

Ludwig said in a statement:

“Many of you knew Kaden as the manager of the Potter football, basketball, and baseball teams. In his sophomore year, he continued to contribute both in this athletic capacity and in the classroom as much as possible. He will be forever missed by his extended Potter family.”

The press release stated that the school district will be offering counseling to students and staff.