East Liverpool road to close Monday for utility work

EAST LIVERPPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool road will be closed Monday.
St. Clair Avenue will be closed from Orchard Grove to McKinnon Avenue on Monday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
This closure is due to underground utility work.
Detours going down St. Clair:
- Turn left onto Orchard Grove, then right onto Jennings Avenue, then right onto McKinnon Avenue will take you back to St. Clair Avenue
- Turn right onto Orchard Grove, then left onto Smithfield Street, then left onto McKinnon Avenue will take you back to St. Clair Avenue
Detours going up St. Clair:
- Turn left onto McKinnon Avenue, then right onto Smithfield Street, then right onto Orchard Grove will take you back to St. Clair Avenue
- Turn right onto McKinnon Avenue, then left onto Jennings Avenue, then left onto Orchard Grove will take you back to St. Clair Avenue