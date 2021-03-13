East Liverpool restaurant hosts first St. Patty’s Day celebration

Renovatio's patio and rooftop bar were open for today's event to help with social distancing

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – There was a sea of green at Renovatio’s in East Liverpool on Saturday.

The new restaurant and taproom held their first St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

The event included food, Irish ales, The Steel Valley Bagpipes and Drums and several DJs throughout the day.

“The community has so embraced us. We didn’t know what was going to happen. We’re open and we’re building during COVID, we’re opening in COVID and then everybody just so embraced it. It’s awesome. Really awesome,” said co-owner Craig Cozza.

Renovatio’s patio and rooftop bar were open for today’s event to help with social distancing.