East Liverpool residents vote for repeal of speed camera program

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – Voters in East Liverpool want to get rid of the city’s speed cameras.

That’s according to voting results released Tuesday.

Voters weighed in on the issue November 5, but the results of the vote were sealed due to an ongoing legal battle.

However, Judge Scott Washam ruled that temporary restraining orders issued in the case be dissolved. The Columbiana County Board of Elections was directed to release the results of the vote Tuesday afternoon and certify those election results.

According to the totals released Tuesday, 72% of voters, or 1,560 people, want to repeal the program. That’s compared to 604 voters who voted “no” on repealing the speed camera program.

East Liverpool started using speed cameras in 2017.

The cameras bring in about $80,000 per month, 20% of which goes to the general fund and 80% to the police department.

A local citizens group was fighting the city over its use of the cameras.

Check back here for updates on this developing story and to see what this means for the future of East Liverpool.