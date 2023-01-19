EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool police officer is celebrating retirement after more than three decades of service.

Officer James Krawiec served the community for 31 years as a police officer, as well as a dispatcher.

Fellow officers, city employees, family and friends were there to congratulate him as he finished his final shift Thursday afternoon.

Krawiec is also active in the community, volunteering for toy drives and Shop with a Cop, along with helping those in need with the city’s Blessing Box.