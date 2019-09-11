East Liverpool police find suspected crystal meth during ‘suspicious’ traffic stop

Police also found cash and other drug paraphernalia

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – A police K-9 sniffed out a considerable amount of suspected crystal meth during a traffic stop, according to the East Liverpool Police Department, who posted pictures of the drugs on Facebook around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the vehicle was stopped for a loud exhaust.

K-9 Nero was called because police said they suspected something suspicious during the traffic stop.

Police also found cash and other drug paraphernalia.

The suspect was let go, pending lab test results of the drugs.