East Liverpool officer saves man’s life during choking situation

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – An East Liverpool man survived a scary situation thanks to the quick action of a police officer.

It was just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday when East Liverpool police and medics got a report of a man choking. Officer Chris Green was one of the first to arrive on-scene.

“Got a call of a man choking. Happened to be close, got there before the ambulance, went in there and found the man choking,” said Chief John Lane.

The man was choking on a hot dog when Green started to do the Heimlich maneuver.

“That didn’t help so he got him on the floor and started banging on his back,” Lane said.

According to police, the man didn’t have a pulse, so Green started to rotate between CPR and more banging on his back. The man started grasping for air.

“Seemed like it worked. The food that was lodged in there started coming out and was able to save the guy,” Lane said.

Medics were able to use a machine to help clear the man’s airway. Lane said the call was nothing new for Green.

“He just went back and answered the next call. This sort of thing, we go through day in and day out and you see different things. You just kind of get the right mindset over time to be able to handle it all,” Lane said.