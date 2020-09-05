East Liverpool native Lou Holtz to receive president’s Medal of Freedom

Former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz stands with his wife Beth at a dedication of his statue at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday Sept. 13, 2008 in South Bend, Ind. (Credit: AP Photo/Joe Raymond).

(WYTV) – President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he’ll be awarding the Medal of Freedom to Hall of Fame college football coach and East Liverpool native Lou Holtz.

Holtz endorsed the president in 2016 and Trump calls him a friend.

Holtz led Notre Dame to 100 wins in 11 seasons.

He also founded the Holtz’s Heroes Foundation, which helps underprivileged students at the university.

According to the White House, the Medal of Freedom is awarded to people “who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

A date for the ceremony has not yet been decided.