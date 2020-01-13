East Liverpool mayor hopes to get firsthand experience with each city department

"Talking to the employees, in my opinion, is how we're going to solve the problems," newly-elected Mayor Greg Bricker said

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – East Liverpool Mayor Greg Bricker is taking a closer look at how the city departments operate.

Bricker started his day a little differently Monday morning — going on a ride-along with the Recycle and Refuse Department.

“It hasn’t been too bad thus far,” he said. “Nothing’s exploded on me.”

Bricker won the mayoral election as a write-in candidate last year.

He has big plans for the city and it all starts with getting to know his employees.

“That way, he’s out and gets a feel of what we go through on a daily basis,” said Ray Weyand, with the Recycle and Refuse Department.

“Talking to the employees, in my opinion, is how we’re going to solve the problems because we do it every single day,” Bricker said.

He started his day at 6 a.m. and put in a day’s work with two of the city’s refuse employees, learning quickly that there’s room for change.

“How can we better do our route? Because Ray and Sam, their route today is half residential, half commercial,” Bricker said. “How can we maybe reroute or pick up routes to be more efficient?”

Bricker said he’d like to do this with every department to see what the city can improve.

“Walk side-by-side a couple hours with the water department or the street department because each department has their own challenges and I’d really like to see it firsthand. Really sit down and talk to each department individually.”

If being the city’s mayor doesn’t work out, the refuse department said there’s always room on its truck.