WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – An East Liverpool’s man effort to have several items dismissed or his case thrown out altogether in connection to his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol Breach was denied this week by a federal district court in Washington D.C.

Kenneth Thomas made several motions in his case. Most notably a change of venue, saying he could not get a fair trial in Washington, D.C because most people there work for the government. He also wanted certain phrases such as rioters, breach, confrontation, anti-government terrorism, mob and insurrectionists banned from the courtroom.

He also hoped to have his case dismissed on the grounds that the prosecution was vindictive, selective and retaliatory.

All those motions were denied.

Several motions by the prosecution were granted that involve national security issues involving the questioning of a witness who is a Secret Service agent; the location of surveillance cameras in the Capitol Building, and to preclude Thomas from arguing any entrapment defense related to law enforcement or that law enforcement let him into the Capitol building by simply not stopping him, unless he saw those actions himself; and to accept the authentication of the video evidence.

The court also granted a motion to give both sides more time to prepare for trial, excluding the time frame from March 21, 2023, to May 14, 2023, in computing the date for a speedy trial in the case.

Thomas is facing several charges in the Jan. 6 Capitol Breach including tampering with a witness, assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, entering or remaining in a restricted area, disorderly or disruptive conduct and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building