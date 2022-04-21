LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool man will spend 51 years and six months in prison after being convicted of sex charges.

Shaun P. Kempvanee, 37, pleaded guilty in February to charges of compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and pandering obscenity involving a minor.

He will also be required to register as a Tier II sex offender.

Kempvanee was caught up in a sex sting in August 2021 in Columbiana County, and according to the original indictment, he solicited sex from a police officer posing as a minor. He also had “obscene material” involving a minor on his cellphone, according to the indictment.

He was originally charged in a 79-count indictment but pleaded guilty to 54 of the charges, according to court documents.

Charges of prostitution and possessing criminal tools were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

The case was investigated by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and multiple local Columbiana County police departments.