YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool man has died following a crash on his motorcycle on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in Saint Clair Township just after 11 a.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 63-year-old Lawrence Madden, II, was traveling northeast on Annesley Road on a 2017 Harley Davison motorcycle. Troopers say Madden didn’t yield at a stop sign, colliding with a 2019 GMC SUV that was traveling northwest.

Madden was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

The driver of the SUV, a 57-year-old East Liverpool man, was not injured, according to investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.