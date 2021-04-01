East Liverpool Hospital official explains recent drop in COVID-19 vaccine sign ups

Just over 25% of Columbiana County residents have been vaccinated, and 72% of hospital staff has received it

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been three months since East Liverpool City Hospital started giving out COVID-19 vaccines, and patients are finding relief after getting their shots.

“Finally, finally,” Ken Deem said after getting his second dose of the Moderna vaccine. “It’s a big sigh of relief.”

“We’re looking forward to having a healthy Easter that’s for sure,” his wife Lorraine said.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, 28.98% of people started the vaccine process in Ohio and 16.66% were complete, according to the Columbiana County Health District.

Columbiana County has 25.27% of residents started and 16.13% complete.

“I think the rollout of the vaccine has been phenomenal,” Mayor Greg Bricker said. “All of the agencies are doing a phenomenal job.”

According to Bill Smith, the director of pharmacy at East Liverpool City Hospital, they’ve given 4,400 doses since late December.

Eighty-five percent of those doses have gone to residents in Columbiana, Mahoning, Hancock and Jefferson counties. Hospital officials expect that percentage to be bumped up to 90% by the end of the week. The hospital has also seen residents from Pittsburgh and Columbus come there to get the vaccine.

“We’ve noticed that there’s been a trailing off of people wanting to get the vaccine in just the past week and throughout the whole county. All of the providers have noticed some people not fulfilling their appointments,” Smith said. “We’re not sure if there’s hesitation now or there’s a lot of vaccines available and maybe they’re going to other locations.”

According to Smith, 72% of staff at the hospital have been vaccinated. The remaining 28% haven’t for various reasons. Smith said some have hesitation because the vaccine isn’t considered FDA approved or they’ve had COVID-19 and have to wait 60 to 90 days before they can get their dose.

“Even patients who received antibody treatment or convalescent plasma, they have to wait to receive their dose so the vaccine will be wildly available through the spring and the summer and people don’t have to worry about not being able to get the vaccine,” he said.