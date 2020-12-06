East Liverpool holds reverse Christmas Parade

Instead of people sitting stationary while floats rolled by, people stayed in the cars and drove by different parade stations

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – Keeping the spirit of the season alive during a pandemic is not an easy thing to do, but in East Liverpool, they found a way to keep their Christmas Parade.

It was the Christmas Parade that almost wasn’t.

“When they canceled the Christmas Parade, of course, a lot of our kids participate there in the Christmas Parade. So, we thought, ok, we’ll do a reverse Christmas Parade,” said Principal Dawn Moore of East Liverpool High School.

East Liverpool High School hosted the reverse parade Saturday night.

Instead of people sitting stationary while floats rolled by, people stayed in the cars and drove by different parade stations.

“We have Santa back here and Mrs. Claus. We’ve got a Grinch walking around. Our bus drivers are handing out candy canes. We have an angel giving tree, where people are donating hats and gloves and canned goods,” Moore said.

The band and choir were especially disappointed when the regular holiday parade was canceled.

“We’ve been preparing for this for a while, just getting ready for this on Zoom, going through the lyrics, making sure we have the notes right,” Landon Bailey, a senior.

On Saturday night, they performed for more than 500 cars.

The school says they never expected so many people to show up. The line just to get into the school parking lot was backed up about a mile.

“It’s getting the community to still see what we’re doing though,” said Bailey. “I’m just glad we got to do something for the community. Keep Potter Pride alive.”