East Liverpool holding first community clean-up event of the year

Local News

The event is hosted by Grace City Church and River Valley Organizing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKBN

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of East Liverpool will be holding its first of seven community clean-up days Saturday, April 24.

Those interested in attending should meet at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of 6th Street (next to Bricker’s Cafeteria). The closest address to the location is 115 E. 6th St., according to Mayor Greg Bricker.

Volunteers should bring their own gloves, rakes, trowels, etc.

Lunch will be provided.

The event is hosted by Grace City Church and River Valley Organizing, and several students and civics groups are participating.

The next community clean-up day is scheduled for May 22.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com