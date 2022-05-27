EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — The holiday weekend got off to a rousing start in East Liverpool where a new look along the Ohio River was finished Friday morning. New docks were installed to help boaters as they get in and out of the water.

The Douds family was anxious to start a weekend on the water. They were heading to Babbs Island. The trip had a smoother start with the new docks.

“Oh, they’re way better. The old ones were, I mean the decking boards are deteriorated on them and definitely a lot better,” said Randy.

The old docks were taken out of the water before winter. The aging on them is easily noticeable. The new docks are a big improvement at Mile 435 of the Ohio River.

The river’s heritage and legacy is embedded in the city. These docks have been here as long as anyone can remember. The new docks cost $22,000 and were paid for by a charitable foundation.

Paul Weymouth doesn’t have a boat, but he was enjoying the view at Broadway Wharf.

Yes, little by little. The city needs help and this is an improvement. So it’s definitely on the good side,” said Weymouth.

Chris Tustin was providing a patriotic touch, volunteering and placing flags around Broadway Wharf. The look goes along with the new look by the water, and the Douds are ready to enjoy it for a long time.

“It helps once you get the boat off you know, that way you can tie off and go park your trailer. And getting people on and off,” said Randy.

The money for the new docks came from the David T. Mason Charitable Foundation, which supports many causes around East Liverpool.