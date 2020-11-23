East Liverpool City Hospital nurses enter final day of strike without contract

They say they're underpaid and overworked, and they just want to be treated fairly

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – The walkout at East Liverpool City Hospital continues. The nurses strike is now in its third and final day.

They’ll return without a contract.

The nurses have been outside of the hospital picketing since Saturday morning. They say they’re underpaid and overworked, and they just want to be treated fairly.

Union representatives say they’ve filed unfair labor practice charges against the hospital. They’ve already extended their current contract twice during the pandemic but when asked to extend another two weeks, the hospital told them no.

Union representatives say they offered to end the strike before it even started if the hospital had given them a two-week extension but, again, were told no.

Nurses will head back to work Tuesday morning.

“We’re ready,” Ashlee Severs said. “We want to come to a contract that best suits our nurses that are taking care of the community and, hopefully, they’re able to come back to us.”

The nurses say if the negotiations don’t start back up again, they could strike again but say that’s a last resort.

When they go back, they won’t be under contract and will keep their current pay rate and benefits.

East Liverpool City Hospital said it does not have a scheduled date to continue negotiations. The hospital sent the following statement: