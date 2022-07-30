EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — The First annual Wheels and Meals Car Cruise is happening Saturday until 10 p.m.

All kinds of cars can be seen in downtown East Liverpool. East Liverpool Firefighters Local #24 set it up.

Proceeds from the days events benefit the Local #24 Toys for Tots campaign. There are local vendors, food and live bands.

“East Liverpool has went through its hard times like every other small city but we are coming back little by little, I just wanted to find a way to give back to the city for all they have given me,” said retired East Liverpool firefighter Jeff Kreefer.

East Liverpool Firefighters hope to grow this event and do it again next year.