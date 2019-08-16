East High School alumni clear overgrown walkways ahead of new school year

Most of these volunteers are East High alumni and said the kids deserve an easy walk to school

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – With classes right around the corner, dedicated people in Youngstown are making sure the walk for East High School students is a safe one.

Volunteers gathered around the school Friday morning to clean up the area. More specifically, they were clearing away the sidewalks from overgrown grass and debris.

Most of these volunteers are East High alumni and said the kids deserve an easy walk to school. They did the same thing last year.

“When we walked to school, we walked on the sidewalks. Today, these sidewalks are not passable for the children. They definitely have to walk in the streets. There’s big logs on the sidewalk, so my purpose is to come here today to get this stuff cleaned up, safe passage for the kids to go to school,” said volunteer Cheryl Kelly.

Kelly hopes the students learn from their example so one day they too will pay it forward.