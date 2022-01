LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Some Lake County residents felt their homes shake Wednesday morning due to an earthquake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 1.9 magnitude quake hit near Timberlake, Ohio and around other surrounding communities Wednesday morning.

This is the second day in a row that an earthquake has affected the area. Residents in Northeast Ohio felt a 2.8 magnitude earthquake Tuesday morning.