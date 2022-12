FOSTORIA, Ohio (WKBN)- An earthquake was recorded in Ohio Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the USGS, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake occurred Thursday around 3:30 a.m.

The report said that the earthquake was 3.6 miles SSW of Fostoria and 11.6 miles ENE of Findlay.

The earthquake was 8.6 km. in depth.