YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was sentenced to 12 months in prison in April in connection to a fatal crash was granted early release on Thursday.

Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Anthony Donofrio granted release for Jayce Klink, of Poland.

Klink was initially given a 12-month term and had her license suspended for five years in April for the crash in December 2020 on Interstate 680 that killed Tiara Whatley and badly hurt her sister, leaving her confined to a wheelchair. She had pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

In addition to granting her early release, the judge placed Klink on three years of reporting probation.