LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) –A one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital.

It took place around 2:10 a.m. on State Route 344 just west of Lisbon Road.

The Leetonia Fire Department assisted on scene and said one person was ejected from the car.

The victim was flown to St. Elizabeth’s. The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lisbon post is investigating the crash.