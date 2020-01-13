E. Liverpool school officials pull driver from bus after ‘possibly smelling of alcohol’

A bus driver for East Liverpool Schools is off the job after school officials say he was acting strange behind the wheel

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – A bus driver for East Liverpool Schools is off the job after school officials say he was acting strange behind the wheel.

According to Superintendent Jonathan Ludwig, the bus was scheduled to take the boy’s basketball team to a game in Carrollton on Saturday when coaches and others on the bus noticed the driver was “exhibiting abnormal behavior and possibly smelled of alcohol.”

The coaches made the driver pull over at Westgate Middle School, and a replacement driver was called in.

The team went on to the game.

The driver was “relieved of his duties,” according to Ludwig, pending a criminal investigation.

A One-Call went out to all district parents on Monday explaining the whole ordeal.

Ludwing commended his staff for acting appropriately during the incident.