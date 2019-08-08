E. Liverpool mayor: ‘See Something, Say Something’ applies to warning signs of violence

Mayor Ryan Stoval said it may seem like a small thing, but it could save lives

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – Unity was the message delivered Wednesday night at a vigil in East Liverpool — that we can only overcome tragedies like Dayton and El Paso if we work together.

About 30 people gathered around the steps of East Liverpool City Hall for a moment of healing, including several prayers.

Mayor Ryan Stoval and Municipal Court Judge Melissa Byers-Emmerling hosted the vigil. They talked about the tragedies, their appreciation for law enforcement and their hope that this gathering inspires the community to continue to move together.

“As we come together as a community tonight, what we’ve got to remember is when we talk about ‘See Something, Say Something,’ that includes this. If you see somebody’s behavior, something that just doesn’t feel right, reach out,” Stoval said.

He reminded residents to be vigilant and report suspicious behavior to his office or the police department.

Stoval said it may seem like a small thing, but it could save lives.